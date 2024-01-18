StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

About BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 470,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 320,533 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

