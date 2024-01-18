StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
