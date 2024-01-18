StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
