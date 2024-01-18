StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

