StockNews.com Upgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to “Hold”

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CENX. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

