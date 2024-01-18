StockNews.com Upgrades Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to “Buy”

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FLXS opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.