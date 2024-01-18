StockNews.com Upgrades Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to “Buy”

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FLXS opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.96.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
