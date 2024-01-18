Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 5,000 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

