Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after acquiring an additional 560,296,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after buying an additional 225,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

