Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,385,000 after buying an additional 2,287,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 172.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 2,170,856 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.