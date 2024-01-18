Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $144,000 Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,215,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 556,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,477,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BEAM opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.66. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $50.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.
Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics
In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
