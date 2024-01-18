Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.45.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $313.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.00 and its 200 day moving average is $285.87. Stryker has a 1-year low of $248.80 and a 1-year high of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

