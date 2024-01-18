Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 4.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 357,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,627,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917,788 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

