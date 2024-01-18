Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 129,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,355,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

