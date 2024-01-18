Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.10

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.88 million during the quarter.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

