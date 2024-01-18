Synergy Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $273.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,216,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,216,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $272,361,551 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

