Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 63 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.75. 226,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,744. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $257.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

