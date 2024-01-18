Synergy Financial Group LTD Takes $207,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD remained flat at $75.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,546. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

