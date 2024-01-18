T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $164.27 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.07. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

