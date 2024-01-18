TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.
TAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Shares of TAL stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $13.48.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
