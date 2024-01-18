TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

TAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

