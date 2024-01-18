Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 772,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 184,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLO
Talon Metals Stock Performance
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.