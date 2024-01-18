Tanger Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Tanger has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tanger has a payout ratio of 119.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Tanger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SKT stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tanger by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tanger by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tanger by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

