Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 714,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,842 shares.The stock last traded at $81.36 and had previously closed at $81.49.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Targa Resources by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

