Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Target has raised its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

View Our Latest Report on Target

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.