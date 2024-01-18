Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,995,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,131,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

