TC Energy Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.63.

TSE:TRP opened at C$52.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.85. The company has a market cap of C$54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -375.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$58.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -2,657.14%.

In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

