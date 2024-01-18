TD Cowen Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $415.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.46. 261,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,607. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

