Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

DELL opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

