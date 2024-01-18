Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 89,105 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.