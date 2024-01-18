Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,882 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

