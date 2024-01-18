Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $247.07 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

