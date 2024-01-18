Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.91

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.91 and last traded at $194.57, with a volume of 1855022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.77.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 358,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,723,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,600,000 after buying an additional 8,721,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,105,000 after buying an additional 4,517,887 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,887.8% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,757.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,707,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,029 shares during the period.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

