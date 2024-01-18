Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $166.20 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.07.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.