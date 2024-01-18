Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $727.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $734.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $687.81 and a 200-day moving average of $610.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

