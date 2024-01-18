Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

