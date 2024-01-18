Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $295.38 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

