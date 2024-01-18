Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $474.53 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.95 and a 200 day moving average of $450.31. The firm has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

