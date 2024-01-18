Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.23

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 13141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Terumo Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts expect that Terumo Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.