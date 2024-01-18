Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.20. 56,719,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,535,320. The company has a market cap of $671.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

