Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

TSLA stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,618,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,456,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $673.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.31 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

