The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial upped their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

Insider Transactions at AZEK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AZEK by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in AZEK by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in AZEK by 31.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 94,005 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.