The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Update

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cato Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CATO opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.07. Cato has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Cato Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -425.00%.

Institutional Trading of Cato

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cato by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cato by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cato by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cato by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

