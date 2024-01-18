The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,295 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of EL stock opened at $126.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

