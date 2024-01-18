The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,500 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,626.3 days.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

GPTGF remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The GPT Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

The GPT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.