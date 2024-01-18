The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Reduced by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 1.6% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Down 1.1 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

