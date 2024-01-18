The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 636290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Specifically, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.