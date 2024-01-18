The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.82 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

