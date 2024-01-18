The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

