The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

