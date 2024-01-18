The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.