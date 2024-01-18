TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.28 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

