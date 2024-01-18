Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.07.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

