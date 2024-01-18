Thryv’s (THRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Thryv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of THRY opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $643.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.96. Thryv has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Thryv will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,250,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

